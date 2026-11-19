Gazment Bardhi, head of the Democratic Party parliamentary group, has spoken about the protests taking place in Tirana during an interview for “Prime News” on News24, leveling accusations against the police for excessive use of force against demonstrators.

According to him, inappropriate actions by officers were also observed today, while he explained the reasons that led the Democratic Party to join the students’ protest.

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Bardhi stressed that there have been no internal discussions within the party on this issue, but called on its supporters to stand by the students.

He then stated: “The last few days have been somewhat disorganized. There was disproportionate violence by the police against protesters. Even today there has been incorrect behavior by the police. We have supported the students’ protest. We have had no internal debates. We called on citizens, our sympathizers, to be present on three Saturdays to organize support for the students, because there was violence against them. We decided that we should be close to them. We have supported the protest. The moment PD organized its structures, we had the largest participation—this is evident.”