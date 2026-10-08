Constitutional Court postpones ruling on Berisha’s challenge to “obligation to appear” measure

The Constitutional Court has not issued a decision on Sali Berisha’s request to annul the “obligation to appear” measure imposed on him.

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According to Top Channel journalist Anila Hoxha, the opposition leader will not receive a ruling today.

The plenary session was scheduled to examine the request to declare unconstitutional the decision of the Special Court of Appeal dated January 3, 2025. With that decision, the measure against Berisha was changed from “house arrest” to “obligation to appear.”

The request relates to the proceedings against Sali Berisha and the Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organized Crime, while the review is being conducted on the basis of documents.

The filing seeks “the annulment, as incompatible with the Constitution of the Republic of Albania, of decision no. 1 (87-2025-1), dated 03.01.2025, of the Special Court of Appeal for Corruption and Organized Crime, and of decision no. 00-2025-658, dated 22.2025, of the Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court.”