Civil Protection warns of heavy rainfall on October 8 and 9 in several counties

Civil Protection warns of heavy rainfall on October 8 and 9 in several counties

The National Civil Protection Agency announced this Thursday that during this afternoon and throughout tomorrow, intense rainfall is expected, mainly of a local nature, in several counties of the country.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the announcement, the heaviest rainfall is expected in Shkodër, Lezhë and Durrës. Meanwhile, in Kukës, Dibër and Tirana, rainfall of lower intensity is expected.

Based on the forecast of the Institute of Geosciences (IGJEO), during this afternoon, October 8, as well as tomorrow, October 9, the counties of Shkodër and Lezhë will experience intense to locally very intense rainfall. In Durrës County, intense rainfall is forecast.

In the counties of Kukës, Dibër and Tirana, rainfall is expected to range from moderate to locally intense, while in the rest of the country mostly light to moderate rainfall will be recorded.

The agency warns that in most counties, the rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms. As a result, there may be flash flooding in urban areas, local flooding and landslides, especially in Shkodër, Lezhë and Durrës.

Citizens are asked to exercise increased caution, to avoid going near rivers, streams and hazardous areas, and to avoid crossing flooded roads.

The National Civil Protection Agency advises the public to continuously follow official announcements and comply with the instructions of local authorities and civil protection structures.

In case of emergency, call the emergency numbers.

Safer together!


Shtuar 8.10.2026 18:00

Tags: , , , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda