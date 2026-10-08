Civil Protection warns of heavy rainfall on October 8 and 9 in several counties

The National Civil Protection Agency announced this Thursday that during this afternoon and throughout tomorrow, intense rainfall is expected, mainly of a local nature, in several counties of the country.

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According to the announcement, the heaviest rainfall is expected in Shkodër, Lezhë and Durrës. Meanwhile, in Kukës, Dibër and Tirana, rainfall of lower intensity is expected.

Based on the forecast of the Institute of Geosciences (IGJEO), during this afternoon, October 8, as well as tomorrow, October 9, the counties of Shkodër and Lezhë will experience intense to locally very intense rainfall. In Durrës County, intense rainfall is forecast.

In the counties of Kukës, Dibër and Tirana, rainfall is expected to range from moderate to locally intense, while in the rest of the country mostly light to moderate rainfall will be recorded.

The agency warns that in most counties, the rainfall may be accompanied by thunderstorms. As a result, there may be flash flooding in urban areas, local flooding and landslides, especially in Shkodër, Lezhë and Durrës.

Citizens are asked to exercise increased caution, to avoid going near rivers, streams and hazardous areas, and to avoid crossing flooded roads.

The National Civil Protection Agency advises the public to continuously follow official announcements and comply with the instructions of local authorities and civil protection structures.

In case of emergency, call the emergency numbers.

Safer together!