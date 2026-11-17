Cocaine laboratory in Frakull of Fier/ 49-year-old extradited from Spain! Financier and negotiator in the trafficking of 485 kg of drugs (NAME)

A 49-year-old man suspected of financing and negotiating the trafficking of 485 kilograms of cocaine seized in 2022 in Frakull e Madhe, Fier, has been extradited from Spain to Albania.

The State Police announced that Kevin Margjoni, also known as Arjan Margjoni, was extradited as part of the international operation “The Wanted.”

Të lidhura None found

The process was carried out with the cooperation of specialists from the Interpol Directorate and their counterparts at Interpol Madrid.

Investigations link the 49-year-old to the criminal group suspected of organizing the cocaine trafficking, attributing to him the role of one of its financiers and negotiators. Police discovered the drugs in 2022, hidden in bags of chemical fertilizer in the village of Frakull e Madhe, Fier.

In March 2026, the Special Court of First Instance for Corruption and Organized Crime imposed the security measure of “detention in prison” on him.

Margjoni is charged with “Trafficking in narcotics,” committed in cooperation and in the form of a structured criminal group; “Commission of criminal offenses by a criminal organization or structured criminal group”; as well as “Structured criminal group.”

The extradition was carried out as part of cooperation between countries to locate and apprehend wanted persons.