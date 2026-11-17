The Agency for Personal Data Protection has only seven employees directly involved in enforcing the Personal Data Protection Law. According to RDM, the institution faces a lack of funding, while its ability to oversee the increasingly widespread use of artificial intelligence and biometric data remains limited. Digital security mechanisms in state institutions are also inadequate.

RDM stresses that these concerns are not merely its own assessment but are also among the warnings in the European Commission’s 2026 Progress Report on North Macedonia. The document also says that the Agency’s position on the Law on the Security of Network and Information Systems was not taken into account, resulting in non-compliance with the NIS2 Directive in the area of personal data protection.

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In this situation, the government has announced that it will build a national data center in 2027. However, RDM asks how the information stored and processed at the facility will be protected when the institution responsible for overseeing it lacks staff and resources.

Important questions also remain unanswered: Who will ensure independent oversight, and who will be held accountable in the event of abuse or a security incident? According to RDM, it is still unclear whether there is a concrete plan for the necessary basic infrastructure, including electricity, water and communications links.

The organization notes that the rules governing how these facilities will operate, as well as how their work will be monitored, also remain unclear to the public.