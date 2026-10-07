Citizens: Election of the president brought political stability

The election of Justina Shiroka Pula as Kosovo’s president was seen by citizens as a development that consolidated political stability and created an opportunity to address other challenges facing the country.

Të lidhura None found

Speaking to KosovaPress, they also discussed the importance of political compromise and consensus, the Law on Specialist Chambers, and the parties’ reactions to recent developments.

Fehmi Pireva said the Assembly and Government had acted properly by resolving what he described as urgent issues.

“I think the Assembly and Government came up with a good solution by passing the law and electing the president—two urgent matters because of the short deadline, especially the election of the president. Political stability has been established, and the way is now open to address other problems in the future, as we have fallen behind schedule. We have been holding elections for several years. I think the president is well suited in terms of her personal qualities and experience. I think she has a unifying stance toward the political forces. Now it is time to get to work.”

Another citizen, Franklin Sedaj, stressed that democracy and functioning institutions require consensus and compromise.

“I am speaking as a lawyer and writer who wants to see this country do well. Two concepts that have not been sufficiently understood are consensus and compromise. These are the formulas on which democracy functions. As long as we do not know how to conduct politics on the basis of consensus and compromise, we will always face consequences. The sooner we learn these formulas for how democracy and a democratic society function, the sooner we will have stable institutions and a stable state,” he said.

Another citizen described the president’s election as a suitable choice, citing her academic qualifications and experience. He also commented on the Law on Specialist Chambers and the LDK’s position.

“Yes, she is the right choice. Why not? She is an academic and has extensive work experience. The Law on the Specialist Chambers has passed; the LDK has shown its true colors. Good luck to them.”

He said Justina Shiroka Pula was a cultured person and a fitting choice, but expressed doubts about whether she would be energetic enough to carry out the duties of the office.

“Justina Shiroka Pula is a very fitting choice; she is very cultured. I am afraid she may not be able to carry out the duties of president; she needs to be more energetic.”

On the Law on Specialist Chambers, the citizen expressed skepticism.

“I am convinced that The Hague will not implement the Law on the Specialist Chambers in The Hague. Justice is blind; it does not always get it right.”

Gani Ademaj described the situation following the election of the president as a victory for the Democratic Party of Kosovo.

“This is a victory for the Democratic Party, after all the turmoil it caused. At least it got the president elected, but they should have reached an agreement earlier,” he said.

Ademaj claimed that the Law on Specialist Chambers had become a tool for political games. He said those in The Hague would answer for their own fate, while the KLA, as he put it, was not a criminal organization.

“The Law on Specialist Chambers is a political game. The KLA is not a criminal organization and, as for their personal fate, they will answer for it themselves. We can do nothing. The law has had no effect, only a negative one. These protests have been a very big mistake.”

He said the LDK had its own reasons for not becoming part of what he called “political games.” According to him, the main beneficiary of the situation was the Vetëvendosje Movement.

“The LDK did not want to get involved in the game. The LDK has its reasons for not joining these political games over September 16. Vetëvendosje has benefited the most from this situation. They have all been following this and knew that whenever it wants, it can score a goal against them,” the citizen said.