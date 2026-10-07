Dux congratulates President Shiroka-Pula and expresses readiness to cooperate

Hungary’s ambassador to Kosovo, László István Dux, congratulated Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

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In a post, Dux expressed his desire to work with the new president and further develop the friendship between the two peoples.

“Our heartfelt congratulations to Her Excellency Dr. Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

We look forward to working with you to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our peoples,” the Hungarian ambassador wrote.