Dux congratulates President Shiroka-Pula and expresses readiness to cooperate

Dux congratulates President Shiroka-Pula and expresses readiness to cooperate

Hungary’s ambassador to Kosovo, László István Dux, congratulated Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

Të lidhura

None found

In a post, Dux expressed his desire to work with the new president and further develop the friendship between the two peoples.

“Our heartfelt congratulations to Her Excellency Dr. Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

We look forward to working with you to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our peoples,” the Hungarian ambassador wrote.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 20:57

Tags: , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda