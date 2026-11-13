A third extramarital affair: more revelations in Nvidia’s Jensen Huang scandal

A third extramarital affair: more revelations in Nvidia’s Jensen Huang scandal

The scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has widened with a report of another extramarital affair. According to Reuters, which cited two sources familiar with the matter on Thursday, Huang had also had a relationship with a third woman.

The news agency did not say what position the woman held at the company. It also remains unclear when their relationship began or whether it has ended.

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The report followed Huang’s resignation on Thursday, which he was forced to submit because of two extramarital affairs. The women involved in those relationships are Alice Huang and Kimberly Poëell. U.S. intelligence agencies suspect that Alice Huang is a Chinese spy.

After reports of his relationship with Alice Huang, Jensen Huang acknowledged the affair in a statement on November 8, without naming her.

Attention is now turning to the question of who will succeed Huang at Nvidia. He had led the company, which ranks among the world’s largest by market capitalization, for decades without an obvious successor.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 11:09

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