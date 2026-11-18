Jakup Krasniqi is expected to arrive in Kosovo for a visit with his family, prompted by his wife’s health condition.

Sources told KosovaPress that Krasniqi’s wife is ill and that this influenced the decision for him to come to Kosovo.

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This would be Krasniqi’s second visit to Kosovo since his transfer to The Hague.

He made his first visit after the transfer following his brother’s death, when he stayed in his hometown.

Jakup Krasniqi is currently in The Hague, where he is part of the judicial proceedings taking place before the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.