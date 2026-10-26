Chaos in Bilbao after Vito Quiles event canceled, around 20 people arrested and vehicles set on fire

Bilbao was rocked by violent clashes with police on Monday evening after an event organized by far-right activist Vito Quiles was canceled.

The incidents spread across several parts of the city. People with their faces covered blocked roads with rubbish bins, set cars and bins on fire, and clashed with law enforcement officers.

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About 20 people have been arrested, according to Spanish media, some of them minors. Firefighters intervened to put out the fires, while the Basque police, the Ertzaintza, continued checks to identify and detain those involved in the unrest.

The escalation began at around 6:30 p.m. in Deusto, near the university of the same name. Protests against Quiles’ visit had taken place in the area during the day, while a few minutes later masked groups began placing obstacles in the roads and setting parked vehicles on fire.

Among the vehicles set alight was a Bilbao Municipal Police motorcycle, which had been used to block traffic. Other incidents, including fires and property damage, were reported near the Iberdrola Tower, on the other side of the river.

Reports also spoke of attacks and looting at several stores. Police intervened in the affected areas, where they arrested people and tried to disperse the crowds.

The number of detainees rose during the evening: nine arrests had been reported at 8:15 p.m., the number reached 14 at 9 p.m., and later climbed to around 20.

The way the police forces were deployed prompted criticism, as some officers who had been stationed in the city in advance were withdrawn from several areas shortly before the situation worsened.

The Erne police union described the situation as troubling. It said that canceling an event does not mean the danger disappears, especially when there are tensions and large gatherings in the city.

The union called for explanations from political leaders and criticized the fact that officers deployed on the ground had not received the necessary information in time.

The Basque Country’s Security Ministry said the groups involved in the unrest had headed toward the police station in Deusto. According to the authorities, they threw stones and set a municipal police motorcycle on fire.

The authorities said the way the events unfolded suggested that the incidents had been planned and that the aim of those involved was to create unrest.

Strong reactions from the authorities

Imanol Pradales, president of the autonomous government of the Basque Country, condemned the violence and stressed that hundreds of citizens had peacefully protested against Quiles’ visit. According to him, the destruction was caused by a group of radicalized individuals.

Pradales described the situation as unacceptable and emphasized that violence cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Bilbao Mayor Juan María Aburto also reacted to the events. He called those who took part in the violence “fascists” and urged supporters of the anti-fascist mobilizations to publicly condemn the incidents.

Basque Country Security Minister Bingen Thupiria said the images of the violence brought dark periods in the region’s history back to mind. He stressed that no objective can be used to justify violence.

Thousands of students protest against Quiles

Before the situation escalated, major protests had taken place in Bilbao against Vito Quiles’ planned visit.

The demonstrations began in the morning and were supported by students and anti-fascist groups. These groups accuse the activist of promoting racist, sexist and classist ideas.

Another rally was also organized in the afternoon, while organizers called on citizens to mobilize against far-right forces.

Deusto University announced that academic activities would be suspended from 2 p.m. and that its facilities would be closed at 3 p.m. as a precaution, following a police recommendation. The institution clarified that it had no connection to Quiles’ event and condemned any action that incites violence.

The university’s closure also sparked political debate. Some representatives considered the measure excessive, while others supported it because of the security risk.

Vito Quiles cancels event after police warning

Vito Quiles announced on the X platform that the event had been canceled, saying police had warned him of a very high risk of incidents.

According to the authorities, at around 2 p.m. Quiles had contacted police about the possibility of holding the event at another location, but was informed that the move could not be carried out. At 4:06 p.m., he officially announced the cancellation of the rally.

However, the decision did not stop the protests or tensions in the city. Quiles accused his opponents of involving people with criminal records and former members of ETA, but provided no evidence for these claims.

He said he would return to Bilbao on November 29 and linked the appearance to the planned general election.

Who is Vito Quiles?

Vito Quiles is a Spanish journalist and activist. He has become known for the videos he posts on social media and for his direct confrontations with politicians, particularly representatives of the left and members of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government.

The activist has gained support in Spanish right-wing circles. His critics say he combines journalism with political activism and uses provocation to attract public attention.

Quiles has been involved in several controversies related to his public activities, as well as his status as an accredited journalist in the Spanish Parliament.

According to information published on October 26, a court in Madrid has ordered that he be located and arrested in order to notify him of his referral to trial in connection with a 2024 case. Prosecutors are seeking a two-year prison sentence for allegedly insulting the dignity of a woman with intellectual disabilities. The case is still ongoing and does not constitute a final conviction.

The events in Bilbao have sparked broad political and social debate in Spain. Meanwhile, the authorities are continuing investigations into those involved in the unrest and the way the police operation was managed.