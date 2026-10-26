After Vučić’s departure from power, Serbian state television begins its news edition with an apology: For years, we have failed to fulfill our mission

Radio-Television of Vojvodina (RTV) began its 5 p.m. news edition with a public apology to viewers, acknowledging that for years it had failed to properly fulfill its mission as a public broadcaster.

After broadcasting footage of celebrations over the election results and citizens gathered in Liberty Square in Novi Sad, presenter Goran Eror said the television station owed citizens an apology for the events it had failed to report on the previous night.

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“For many years, the public broadcaster has failed to fulfill its function. Events have been silenced, information has been presented in a one-sided manner, and reporting has lacked a critical spirit. The right questions were not asked, or no questions were asked at all. For all of this, we owe viewers an apology,” Eror said.

He also emphasized that some RTV employees had fought for the freedom of journalists and editors, as well as for respect for the ethical standards of journalism.

The same edition also announced Nenad Ćaćić’s resignation as head of the first television program, following demands from some employees and RTV Director-General Goran Karaxhiç. Blažo Popović was appointed to the post, while Predrag Novković became program director.

According to reporting by Serbian media outlet N1, the dismissal of the editor-in-chief was also one of the demands of the “Nezavisnost” trade union, which had raised concerns about the television station’s integrity and its reporting practices.

The apology came at a time when RTV employees are calling for professional and ethical standards to be respected, emphasizing their obligation to inform the public accurately, objectively, fully and promptly.

“We need the truth,” was the message from Darko Šper, a representative of the “Nezavisnost” trade union, addressed to the public broadcaster’s journalists.