After Vučić’s departure from power, Serbian state television begins its news edition with an apology: For years, we have failed to fulfill our mission

After Vučić’s departure from power, Serbian state television begins its news edition with an apology: For years, we have failed to fulfill our mission

Radio-Television of Vojvodina (RTV) began its 5 p.m. news edition with a public apology to viewers, acknowledging that for years it had failed to properly fulfill its mission as a public broadcaster.

After broadcasting footage of celebrations over the election results and citizens gathered in Liberty Square in Novi Sad, presenter Goran Eror said the television station owed citizens an apology for the events it had failed to report on the previous night.

Të lidhura

None found

“For many years, the public broadcaster has failed to fulfill its function. Events have been silenced, information has been presented in a one-sided manner, and reporting has lacked a critical spirit. The right questions were not asked, or no questions were asked at all. For all of this, we owe viewers an apology,” Eror said.

He also emphasized that some RTV employees had fought for the freedom of journalists and editors, as well as for respect for the ethical standards of journalism.

The same edition also announced Nenad Ćaćić’s resignation as head of the first television program, following demands from some employees and RTV Director-General Goran Karaxhiç. Blažo Popović was appointed to the post, while Predrag Novković became program director.

According to reporting by Serbian media outlet N1, the dismissal of the editor-in-chief was also one of the demands of the “Nezavisnost” trade union, which had raised concerns about the television station’s integrity and its reporting practices.

The apology came at a time when RTV employees are calling for professional and ethical standards to be respected, emphasizing their obligation to inform the public accurately, objectively, fully and promptly.

“We need the truth,” was the message from Darko Šper, a representative of the “Nezavisnost” trade union, addressed to the public broadcaster’s journalists.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 23:31

Tags: , , ,
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison