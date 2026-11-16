A reported statement by Pandeli Majko at the Socialist Party Assembly about around 1,000 hours of recordings was the focus of Aulon Kalaja’s comments on the “Prime News24” program.

Kalaja said the material in question is alleged to show Socialist Party figures in corrupt and sexually explicit situations.

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According to Kalaja, the recordings should no longer be dismissed as an urban legend. He said that, in his view, Majko may have been referring to the Belinda Balluku case, as well as other videos. Kalaja claimed that Niko Peleshi was also involved and urged people not to question Majko’s seriousness.

Kalaja said Turkish intelligence services have information about compromising material with sexually explicit and corrupt content, which, he claimed, features senior Socialist Party figures. He repeated his claim that Niko Peleshi appears in the videos, but said he would not provide further details.

Speaking about a possible release in the next two or three months, Kalaja compared the material to the “bombs” released in North Macedonia, which, he said, had been used to politically target former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev. He claimed that the recordings he discussed had not yet been given the green light for public release and that their publication could cause political shockwaves.

Kalaja said Majko had reliable information that the material exists because, according to him, Majko has access and sources within partner intelligence services as well. He mentioned the strained relations between Prime Minister Edi Rama and Turkish President Erdoğan, claiming that they could be connected to information held by Turkish intelligence services.

In conclusion, Kalaja said Rama had shown no public concern because, in his view, he hopes to resolve the issue through an agreement with people inside the country.