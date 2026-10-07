Çeku: Higher education reform must be deep and focused on quality

Çeku: Higher education reform must be deep and focused on quality

Minister of Education and Science Hajrulla Çeku visited Haxhi Zeka University in Peja, where he met with Rector Armand Krasniqi, management representatives and members of the Governing Council.

Të lidhura

None found

During the meeting, the parties discussed the process of reforming higher education and advancing science.

Çeku said that the higher education system requires significant transformation, improved standards and closer cooperation with the country’s development needs.

“The way forward is clear: restructuring higher education. Stronger universities, higher-quality programs, more competitive scientific research and investment where value is created for students and society,” Çeku wrote.

The minister stressed that investment policies and reforms must focus on improving the quality of teaching and strengthening scientific research.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 21:39

Tags: , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda