Çeku: Higher education reform must be deep and focused on quality

Minister of Education and Science Hajrulla Çeku visited Haxhi Zeka University in Peja, where he met with Rector Armand Krasniqi, management representatives and members of the Governing Council.

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During the meeting, the parties discussed the process of reforming higher education and advancing science.

Çeku said that the higher education system requires significant transformation, improved standards and closer cooperation with the country’s development needs.

“The way forward is clear: restructuring higher education. Stronger universities, higher-quality programs, more competitive scientific research and investment where value is created for students and society,” Çeku wrote.

The minister stressed that investment policies and reforms must focus on improving the quality of teaching and strengthening scientific research.