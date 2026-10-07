Parliament of crime”: Protesters march outside the parliament building

During their march through the streets of Tirana, protesters also stopped outside the parliament building as part of the 130th protest against the government.

Të lidhura None found

Their passage by parliament was accompanied by numerous chants from the demonstrators.

“Your time is up” and “Parliament of crime” were among the slogans they shouted.

Meanwhile, parliament is expected to review and pass the draft law on territorial reform tomorrow, while major protests are expected outside the building.

Protesters have opposed the territorial reform, arguing that it will lead to depopulation.