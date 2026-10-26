CEC selects auditors by draw to audit financial reports

The Central Election Commission held a draw to select economic operators and authorized auditors who will audit the financial reports of political entities submitted to the Office for Registration, Certification and Financial Control of Political Entities.

According to the CEC’s announcement, the draw was held in the presence of representatives of various political entities and determined which entities would be audited by each economic operator or authorized auditor.

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In total, 169 financial reports will undergo auditing: 52 annual financial reports of political parties for 2025; 93 campaign financial disclosure reports for the Local Elections in the Republic of Kosovo, held in October/November 2025; and 24 campaign financial disclosure reports for the early elections for the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, held in December 2025.

The CEC also announced that, to ensure greater transparency, the reports have been published on the institution’s website. Once the audit is completed, they will be published again together with the findings identified.