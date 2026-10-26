68 kilograms of cocaine seized in France, North Macedonian national arrested

68 kilograms of cocaine seized in France, North Macedonian national arrested

A citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia, M.F. (44), was caught in France after 68 kilograms of cocaine were found and seized in the transport vehicle he was driving. The operation took place at the Fontaine toll station as a result of international police cooperation and the timely exchange of operational information by the Public Security Bureau of the Ministry of Interior.

According to a statement by North Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior, the information that led to the seizure was obtained by the Criminal Police Department, specifically its Drug Trafficking Unit. The information was passed to the French authorities through the International Police Cooperation Sector and Europol.

Të lidhura

None found

The Ministry of Interior said this was the second successful international operation within a month. In the previous operation, carried out in cooperation with Greek police, 324 kilograms of marijuana were seized.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 18:21

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