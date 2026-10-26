After seven hours at SPAK, Behgjet Pacolli: I reported the injustices involving Vlora Airport

After seven hours at SPAK, Behgjet Pacolli: I reported the injustices involving Vlora Airport

Businessman Behgjet Pacolli left SPAK after spending seven hours there.

According to journalist Anila Hoxha, he had been summoned over the lawsuit related to Vlora Airport.

Të lidhura

None found

After leaving, Pacolli said he had filed a criminal complaint over the injustices that, in his view, have been committed so far in connection with the airport.

“I only filed a criminal complaint over the injustices that have been committed so far in connection with Vlora Airport,” he said.

Asked by journalists whether he had been questioned about any interest involving Ms Balluku, Behgjet Pacolli replied: “Ask the lawyer.”


Shtuar 26.10.2026 18:20

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