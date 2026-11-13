In Kukës, Berisha calls on political forces to work together to oust Rama: Each should retain its identity

At a meeting with Democratic Party branches in Kukës, Has and Tropojë, party leader Sali Berisha said the opposition was open to working with any political force seeking to remove Edi Rama from power. A shared goal, he said, does not erase differences between parties or require them to give up their political identities.

Berisha explained his position with the principle, “The enemy of my enemy is my ally.” He said even forces that remain opponents of the Democratic Party could unite to bring down Rama if they consider him the greatest threat to the country. After that, he said, citizens should be free to vote and each party should follow its own path. The Democratic Party leader described this as the position of people who put Albania and the national interest before their party.

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According to Berisha, this approach has improved the way citizens view the opposition. He also claimed that the Democratic Party is better prepared than ever to defeat Edi Rama’s government.

Speaking about the Democratic Party’s 35-year history, Berisha portrayed it as the force that led the overthrow of communism and the establishment of political pluralism in Albania.

Addressing Democrats from Kukës, Has and Tropojë, Berisha accused Prime Minister Rama of steering the country toward a regime that, he said, aims to weaken pluralism and drive a mass exodus of Albanians. He thanked Democratic Party supporters for their votes and perseverance in the most recent elections, describing their support as a vote for the survival of pluralism, freedom and citizens’ dignity.

Berisha also praised the protests of recent months, particularly the participation of university and high school students in opposing the government. He said the citizens’ movement and the young people’s protests marked an important moment in the political confrontation with the prime minister. Referring to their stance toward the Rama government, he said the university and high school students had handed the prime minister a political verdict with no possibility of appeal.

In closing, the Democratic Party leader described the past six months as a positive period for the opposition and the citizens’ movement. He claimed the revolt had crossed party lines, bringing together citizens with different political views.