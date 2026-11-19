The issue of Kosovo’s recognition by the five European Union countries that have not yet taken this step has returned to the center of European diplomatic discussions. A statement by Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares that Madrid will not become an obstacle on Kosovo’s path toward the European Union is being interpreted by some analysts as a clear sign of a shift in Spain’s stance toward the state of Kosovo.

This development has opened debates about the possibility of a greater rapprochement between the non-recognizing countries and Kosovo, as well as about the concrete steps Kosovar diplomacy should take to turn this new political atmosphere into tangible achievements.

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Albares has held similar positions in the past. As early as January 2024, when Spain began recognizing Kosovar passports, he had stated that his country would hinder neither the dialogue between Belgrade and Prishtina nor Kosovo’s rapprochement with the EU, while clarifying however that this did not mean recognition of Kosovo’s sovereignty.

In an interview for “Bota Sot”, international relations professor Enver Bytyçi described the Spanish chief diplomat’s statement as very positive news and as evidence of a more constructive approach by Madrid toward Kosovo’s statehood.

According to him, Spain has significantly changed its stance compared to previous years, and Albares’ statement constitutes a serious signal that Madrid does not intend to block Kosovo’s European path.

“The statement by Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs early this week in Brussels about Kosovo was very good news and an expression of the Spanish government’s constructive stance on Kosovo’s statehood. Madrid does not recognize Kosovo’s independence, but for years it has changed its stance toward it. Let us recall that Spain was radically opposed to recognition of the state of Kosovo, at least before 2020 — more radical than the four other non-recognizing states, Greece, Slovakia, Romania and Cyprus,” Bytyçi said.

He stresses that Albares’ latest statement carries special political importance, because Spain has made it clear that it will not hinder Kosovo in its efforts to integrate into European structures.

“José Manuel Albares recently spoke clearly. He said that his country, Spain, will not block Kosovo’s journey toward European integration. De facto, this is recognition of Kosovo’s independence. If EU and NATO member states do not hinder Kosovo from integrating into Euro-Atlantic structures, then they consider it a state, even with European civilizational attributes. In this case, the formal act of legal recognition matters little, although this act also has its own importance,” he stressed.

Analyzing the factors that may have influenced Madrid’s change of stance, Bytyçi highlights the role of former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

According to the professor, Borrell’s experience in mediating the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue and his direct knowledge of the situation on the ground may have influenced how Spanish authorities now perceive Kosovo and its relations with Serbia.

“I believe this stance is also a product of the influence of the former European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell. During his attempts to mediate the talks and good relations between Kosovo and Serbia, Borrell saw the problems up close, tested positions, observed the reactions of Kosovo, as well as those of Serbia, and, in the end, I believe he made his recommendations to the Spanish government,” Bytyçi said.

He also recalls the security developments in northern Kosovo, including the attack in Banjska, as well as Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s positions on protecting the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In his assessment, the way Kosovo handled these developments has influenced the way international actors view the country.

“Borrell saw how Kosovo reacted to cope with Belgrade’s terrorist act in Banjska. But he also saw other moments when he was horrified by Albin Kurti’s actions to extend sovereignty in the north of the country. Naturally, we can say that Borrell’s positions against the political and practical actions of Kosovo’s prime minister in the north of the country were influenced by the fear of rising ethnic tensions and the start of a new Kosovo-Serbia conflict,” he stated.

Nevertheless, Bytyçi assesses that over time Borrell came to better understand Kosovo’s positions and the importance of preserving its sovereignty.

“When Borrell saw that Kurti was right and successful, then he must have been convinced that Kosovo must be seen and treated with respect and dignity. This is precisely the aspect expressed in the stance of Spain’s Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares in his statement. That statement is a reflection of Borrell’s experience and of accurate information — no longer the false information that Spain’s authorities received from Belgrade,” the professor said.

He expresses the conviction that Madrid’s new position is not temporary or merely political, but could mark a more lasting change in relation to Kosovo.

“For this reason, I strongly believe that Albares’ statement is serious, stable and not driven by fleeting circumstances. At the same time, we must not forget that such a statement is made by the head of diplomacy himself, who would be the messenger of Kosovo’s recognition. And the statement was made at a summit on European Union enlargement,” Bytyçi stressed.

Another factor that, according to him, is influencing the approach of European states is the overall security situation on the continent, especially the war in Ukraine and the threat that conflicts pose to European stability.

The professor assesses that in this context, Kosovo’s integration is important not only for the country itself, but also for strengthening security and stability in Europe.

“The situation of conflicts, especially the one in Ukraine, has led Spain and the overwhelming majority of European Union countries to view this conflict as dangerous for Europe. Under such conditions, these countries are working hard to strengthen peace and stability. Recognition and integration of Kosovo is the only way to strengthen the European security regime,” he said.

Bytyçi sees Spain as more pragmatic on this issue and distinguishes between Madrid’s approach and that of Bratislava.

“Spain is realistic in its judgments. It is not like Slovakia, with one foot in Moscow and the other in Brussels. For this reason, when Spain believes in Kosovo’s integration into the EU, it is very serious and even concerned,” the professor said.

Bytyçi: Prishtina must seize this opportunity

In the rest of the interview, he stresses the need for Kosovo’s institutions to take advantage of this diplomatic moment and to increase engagement with EU states that still do not recognize its independence.

According to Bytyçi, in addition to Spain, there is room for advancing relations with Greece and Romania as well, therefore Kosovar diplomacy should work more intensively in these capitals.

“However, these factors I listed above must be used by the institutions and authorities of the state of Kosovo. Albin Kurti has established very good relations with Madrid and Athens, and for this reason Spain changed its stance and Greece continues to support friendly policies toward Kosovo. We have in mind here the role of former Greek Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyannis, when Kosovo was voted in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to be a member of this Council,” Bytyçi said.

He stresses that Romania, too, should be in the focus of Kosovar diplomacy, as there is a possibility that this state may move closer to Kosovo and its integration aspirations.

“With Romania, too, there is a lot of opportunity for Kosovo to do more. Kurti, the president and Kosovo’s diplomacy must focus on work in Bucharest, because Romania, too, can move much closer to Kosovo and its integration efforts,” the professor assessed.

At the end, Bytyçi criticizes Albania’s approach toward Kosovo, claiming that Tirana has not provided proper concrete support in the country’s diplomatic and international processes.

He says public statements about Kosovo are not enough if they are not accompanied by concrete diplomatic actions.

“I am not talking about Albania, because Kosovo’s ‘mother state’ in these 13 years has done nothing positive for it even under normal conditions of its development. Therefore, it is redundant to say that Kosovo should ask Albania’s authorities to use their diplomacy to influence Kosovo’s recognition and Euro-Atlantic integration. Albania’s leaders are content with bombastic statements such as that ‘Kosovo is a reality of an independent state’ and that is all. These leaders do not care about Kosovo; they simply care about how they appear before the public when they speak about it. So, they speak rarely and do the opposite,” Enver Bytyçi concluded in his statement to “Bota Sot”.