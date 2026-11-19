Alliance MP Teuta Haxhiu criticized Kosovo’s 2027 draft budget today, describing it as a budget that supports consumption rather than economic development.

During the Assembly’s plenary session, she stressed that the budget document for the coming year does not contain sufficient measures for economic development, while marking a real decline in public funds.

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On behalf of the Alliance, the MP also expressed concerns about the lack of analysis regarding the rise in imports and their consequences on budget revenues.

“Taken as a whole, this budget is not developmental, but rather a consumer budget, without sufficient economic development. It has not been projected how much imports will increase, since with normal imports there would also be an increase in revenues. The official inflation rate for this draft law for 2027 is 7.8 percent. We have a real reduction in the budget. Where there should be development and investment, you as the Government are falling behind,” Haxhiu said.