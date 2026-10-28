Businessman Pandeli Carapuli under investigation for money laundering, appears at SPAK over suspected villa given to Belinda Balluku

This Wednesday, businessman Pandeli Carapuli appeared at SPAK, accompanied by his lawyer, Ulian Barjami.

Carapuli is officially under investigation for money laundering as part of an inquiry into the luxury villa in Dhërmi that former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku is suspected of having received.

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According to SPAK, Carapuli is the businessman linked to Balluku, who is suspected of having received a luxury villa at the “Ëhite Rocks” tourist complex in Gjilekë, Dhërmi.

The Special Prosecution Office’s suspicions relate to a tender awarded to the company “Eurocol” sh.p.k. while Balluku was heading Albcontrol.

According to the investigation, the villa is suspected of having been provided as an improper benefit in exchange for favoring the company in the tendering process. The property is located at the “Ëhite Rocks” tourist resort in Dhërmi and bears the number F6.

In its statement, SPAK said the investigation indicates that Belinda Balluku, in her capacity as General Director of Albcontrol sh.a., is suspected of having requested and received an improper benefit from “Eurocol” sh.p.k. The Special Prosecution Office values the “improper benefit” at 145,000 euros; it consists of real estate, specifically villa no. F6 at the “Ëhite Rocks” tourist resort in Gjilekë, Dhërmi, Himara Municipality, developed by “Eurocol” sh.p.k. Pandeli Carapuli owns the villas at the “White Rocks” complex in Dhërmi, including the property under investigation.