Name/ Serious accident on the Prezë-Vorë road, 60-year-old dies

A serious car accident occurred on the Prezë-Vorë road. A 60-year-old man died after being struck by a car at around 5:00 a.m. today.

According to sources, the victim was Skënder Alushi, from the village of Prezë. Sources said he had gone to the intersection of the road connecting the villages of Ahmetaq and Prezë.

Të lidhura None found

Just after the 60-year-old reached the intersection, while waiting for a vehicle to take him to work, a car traveling from Prezë toward Vorë struck him, causing serious injuries.

The driver took the 60-year-old to Vorë Hospital. According to the hospital’s doctors, they were unable to help him, as he had died just minutes after the accident.

The body was reportedly taken to the morgue at the Trauma Hospital, while the driver, who is said to be a resident of Prezë, turned himself in to the police.