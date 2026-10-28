Belinda Balluku appears at SPAK and is informed that the investigation has concluded; former deputy prime minister accused of corruption and tender abuse

This Wednesday, former deputy prime minister Belinda Balluku appeared once again at the Special Prosecution Office, accompanied by her lawyer, Ardian Kalia.

SPAK reportedly informed Balluku that the investigation had concluded. SPAK has accused her of irregularities in the tenders for the Llogara Tunnel and the Great Ring Road.

Të lidhura None found

Sources close to SPAK also said that today Balluku was informed of further charges, including abuse of office, money laundering, corruption and concealment of assets.

The charges

On October 20, the Special Prosecution Office against Corruption and Organized Crime informed her of the following charges:

“Violation of the equality of participants in tenders or public auctions,” committed in cooperation (nine times), as provided for under Articles 258/2 and 25 of the Criminal Code.

“Passive corruption by persons exercising public functions,” as provided for under Article 259 of the Criminal Code.

“Passive corruption by senior state officials or elected local officials,” as provided for under Article 260 of the Criminal Code.

“Refusal to declare, failure to declare, concealment or false declaration of assets and private interests by elected officials and public servants, or by any other person legally required to make a declaration” (twice), as provided for under Article 257/a, paragraph 2, of the Criminal Code.

“Laundering the proceeds of a criminal offense or criminal activity,” as provided for under Article 287, letter “b,” of the Criminal Code, committed under the aggravating circumstances of “collaboration and repetition,” pursuant to Article 287/2 of the Criminal Code (in connection with two properties).

According to a SPAK statement published on September 9, 2026, Balluku was charged with suspected violations of the equality of participants in tenders, in collaboration, in eight procurement procedures.

The total value of the procedures included in the case file exceeds 600 million euros. Prosecutors suspect that certain economic operators were given unfair advantages in these tenders.

In June 2026, the Special Court ordered the preventive seizure of a villa in Dhërmi. Prosecutors suspect that the property may be linked to illicit gains.

In September, SPAK announced another seizure measure involving a property in Palasë, which prosecutors suspect is linked to illicit gains from the tender procedure for Lot 7 of the Great Ring Road.