The British government is planning to open its doors to up to 100,000 young people from European Union member states each year, thanks to a new youth mobility programme.

This proposal is one of London’s key concessions during talks with Brussels aimed at repairing and deepening bilateral ties after Brexit, according to The Guardian newspaper.

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Under the negotiators’ preliminary agreement, the annual quota has been raised from 50,000–80,000 to 100,000 people. The parties have also agreed to raise the maximum age of participants from 30 to 31.

The programme will operate on a reciprocal basis: young Britons will have just as much opportunity to go to EU countries as European citizens admitted to Britain. However, some member states, such as Germany, are open to receiving an unlimited number of young British people.

The aim of this agreement is to offer young people broader opportunities for residence, employment and life experience on the other side of the English Channel.

However, the talks between London and Brussels have not yet concluded. Both sides are working to resolve several key issues before Friday’s summit, which is expected to bring further steps toward closer relations.

One of the most debated points concerns European food and agriculture standards. Britain wants more active participation in discussions and in the decision-making process for rules that directly affect its trade with the EU.

The current proposal envisages that the United Kingdom align its laws with European standards on food safety, animal health and plant protection. In exchange, it would benefit from an agreement to facilitate trade in food and agricultural products.

However, Brussels does not agree to give London the right to vote in the process of drafting new laws. Britain may be consulted and express its opinion, but it will not have decision-making power, as it is no longer part of the European Union.

France is considered one of the countries that most strongly opposes Britain’s deeper involvement in EU working groups on these issues.

Another open issue is tuition fees for European students who want to study in Britain. Negotiators are examining whether these students should pay the same fees as British students or the higher fees applied to students from third countries.

During the summit, both sides aim to sign three agreements, which would mark significant progress in normalising relations after Britain’s departure from the European Union.

Meanwhile, the British government is also seeking guarantees for its participation in the EU’s future trade policy, especially in the “Made in Europe” initiative, which is linked to support for European production and to trade tariffs.

British representatives stress that their industries are closely intertwined with European supply chains and that Brussels’ decisions can have a direct impact on British companies.

These talks are taking place at a key moment for bilateral relations. After Friday’s summit, discussions are expected to begin on a longer-term relationship, in which possibilities for greater access to the European single market may also be examined in the future.

Thus, almost six years after the end of the Brexit transition period, London and Brussels are aiming to build a closer partnership, while the scheme for 100,000 young people is considered one of the concrete steps of this rapprochement.