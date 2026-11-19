After hot water and butter attack in prison, man convicted of raping and murdering 80-year-old seeks £100,000 from British state

Charles Stapleton, 60, is serving a life sentence for the brutal rape and murder of 80-year-old Teresa Wishart. In 2018 he was sentenced to at least 31 years in prison for the crime, committed in 2017 at the victim’s home in Kirkby.

After the crime, Stapleton stole the wedding ring Wishart had worn for 60 years and sold it at a jeweler’s for just £110.

Të lidhura None found

Now, the prisoner is seeking £100,000 in damages from the British state. According to his lawsuit, as reported by the Daily Mail, in February 2024, inside HMP Frankland in Durham, a fellow inmate threw a mixture of boiling water and butter in his face. He claims prison staff failed to protect him, even though a guard had earlier seen the attacker heating water and butter in a container but did not intervene.

As a result of the attack, Stapleton suffered burns to his face, neck, shoulder, chest, and hand. He says the remaining scars have caused him social problems and ongoing discomfort.

The British Ministry of Justice denies the negligence allegations and argues that the attack was unforeseeable.

The case is expected to be heard in a two-day hearing next summer. Meanwhile, around £96,000 has been approved for Stapleton’s legal costs and £84,000 for the Ministry of Justice’s representation, all to be paid by taxpayers.