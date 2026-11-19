Azemi accuses opposition: In 12-hour debate on 2027 budget, pensioners were left out of the spotlight

Egzon Azemi, a member of the Vetëvendosje Movement, criticized opposition MPs, claiming that during the 12-hour session on the 2027 Draft Budget they did not mention the situation of pensioners at all.

In a Facebook post, Azemi said that most opposition lawmakers are millionaires and, according to him, do not feel the pain of the problems faced by this segment of society.

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According to him, the Government has increased the basic pension by 67 percent and other pension categories by 20 percent, and has allocated seven times an additional 100 euros.

Azemi added that the Vetëvendosje Movement will continue its commitment to strengthening the dignity of pensioners.

“Care for pensioners is a state responsibility and evidence of social justice,” Azemi wrote.