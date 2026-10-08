Brace: I am considered a negative influence, but I will face this battle alone

Brace: I am considered a negative influence, but I will face this battle alone

Socialist Party MP Erion Brace said in a live interview with the “Now” program, hosted by Erla Mëhilli on Euronews Albania, that he had chosen not to involve others in his opposition to the proposed changes to the Territorial Reform.

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During the discussion, he was asked whether there was opposition to the reform within the Socialist Party. Brace said he had expressed his opposition in Parliament this Thursday as well, while stressing that he was facing this battle on his own.

He said that at several meetings of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group, he had been described as someone who also negatively influences other MPs. However, Brace denied that he had ever sought to influence others or persuade them to adopt his positions.

“I have decided to fight this battle alone, without harming or involving anyone in this matter. I have my own convictions, and if someone shares them, they are free to discuss them with me or with others. But I have never tried to influence anyone, because I do not want to cause harm to anyone,” he said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 22:27

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