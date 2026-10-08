KLA War Veterans Organization: Amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers require assessment based on legal arguments

The Organization of War Veterans of the KLA has reacted to statements made in recent days regarding amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers, approved by the Assembly of Kosovo, describing them as hasty and unsupported by an in-depth legal analysis.

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According to the KLA War Veterans Organization, no genuine legal study or assessment has so far been presented to demonstrate that the amendments cannot be implemented or that they conflict with Kosovo’s international obligations. The organization stresses that the public debate has been dominated by polemics, one-sided interpretations and political statements, rather than concrete legal arguments.

The KLA War Veterans Organization says it does not want to believe that the latest reactions are intended to discourage citizens who protested night after night and day after day, with dignity and hope for justice. However, the statement says that the timing and manner of these declarations create precisely such an impression.

The categories emerging from the KLA war, the statement continues, believe that the approved amendments represent an important step toward directing the Specialist Court in line with the principles of justice. In their view, this institution should operate according to legal standards and clear principles, which should guide every institution of justice.

The organization emphasizes that speculation about possible legal consequences cannot replace a professional review, nor can it be used to discredit a legitimate institutional initiative. Any objection, it says, must be based on facts, specific provisions and legal reasoning, rather than political statements.

The KLA War Veterans Organization also stresses that Kosovo has demonstrated its willingness to cooperate with international justice, even in cases where such cooperation has required exceptionally difficult decisions. However, as the statement says, this cooperation does not mean abandoning the demand for impartial justice, institutional accountability and respect for the dignity of the liberation war.

“Citizens’ hope for justice deserves reasoned responses, not attempts to relativize or extinguish it,” the statement by the KLA War Veterans Organization concludes.