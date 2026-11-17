Borsellino massacre: Former Italian police chief investigated for obstruction of justice; arrest sought for Gianni De Gennaro, known as “the Shark

Italian prosecutors suspect that the former head of the State Police influenced Salvatore Contorno, a Mafia informant, to prevent him from giving testimony. He is also suspected of concealing documents that could be important to solving one of the deadliest attacks in Italian history.

Gianni De Gennaro, a prominent figure in Italy’s security institutions and a former close associate of judge Giovanni Falcone, is under investigation by the Caltanissetta Public Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation focuses on suspicions of obstruction of justice and the manipulation of inquiries into the Via D’Amelio massacre. In the attack on July 19, 1992, Paolo Borsellino and five members of his escort were killed.

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The prosecutors sought the arrest of De Gennaro and several other people, but the preliminary investigations judge rejected the request. Prosecutors have appealed the decision, and the Review Court is expected to consider the case on December 1.

One strand of the investigation concerns a suspected agreement to keep silent with Salvatore Contorno. He was a member of Cosa Nostra before becoming a justice collaborator. Prosecutors suspect that De Gennaro and people working with him pressured Contorno to stop him from speaking about events in 1989 and the circumstances leading up to the Mafia massacres of 1992.

Investigators are also examining contacts made in 2025, before Contorno was summoned by prosecutors. During questioning on May 15 that year, he chose not to answer.

The prosecutor’s office is also investigating suspicions that documents containing important information about the case were concealed or destroyed. These include notes, court materials and documents related to Contorno’s arrest in 1989, as well as the so-called “Raven of Palermo.”

Particular attention has focused on Paolo Borsellino’s “Red Diary.” The document disappeared immediately after the attack on July 19, 1992, and was never found. In it, the judge had written notes and thoughts that could have helped investigations into the Mafia and its connections.

The review of the investigations also covers the role of Arnaldo La Barbera, former head of Palermo’s Mobile Squad, and his dealings with De Gennaro. Prosecutors are also examining the initial investigation into the massacre, which was compromised by Vincenzo Scarantino’s false testimony and the manipulation of the case.

Gianni De Gennaro, known as “the Shark,” spent around 50 years in senior positions in the Italian state. He worked closely with Giovanni Falcone on investigations that led to the “Maxi Trial” against the Mafia and headed the State Police from 2000 to 2007.

Later, De Gennaro led Italy’s intelligence services, DIS. From 2013 to 2020, he was president of Leonardo, the Italian defense industry giant.

The investigation presents a stark contrast: De Gennaro, considered for decades one of the leading figures in the fight against Cosa Nostra, is now being investigated over suspicions related to one of the darkest periods in the history of Italy’s anti-Mafia campaign, when several magistrates and senior officials were killed.