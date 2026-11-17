France confirms military personnel are in Ukraine: “We are not a party to the war,” Barrot says

France has confirmed that it has military personnel in Ukraine, while stressing that it is not taking part in the fighting against Russia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot disclosed this today in an interview with France 5 television.

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“We are not co-belligerents in Ukraine and do not intend to become so, but we support the Ukrainian army and resistance,” Barrot said.

During the interview, he was asked about the “Volia” mission, which Radio France Internationale (RFI) first reported had been active since the summer of 2026.

The minister said that, for a people defending their independence, freedom and democracy on Europe’s borders, while also fighting for its security, the minimum is to send training personnel and maintenance operators. According to him, this does not constitute a military operation: it involves maintenance work in areas very far from the front line and on a limited scale.

Since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, France has trained Ukrainian troops, but has conducted this activity on French territory and in Poland to avoid a direct escalation of the conflict with Russia.