The British government’s “Be Ready” campaign, launched on October 22, urges households to be prepared for up to three days in the event of essential services being disrupted. The initiative has been accompanied by a wave of panic buying and chaos in shops across Britain.

In a viral video filmed at Costco in Reading, customers rush to grab packs of water as soon as an employee brings a pallet into the store. The footage shows the employee still removing the pallet’s wheels as shoppers begin taking packs of 40 Kirkland bottles, each containing 500 ml and priced at £4.18. The video, posted on TikTok, was reported by the Daily Mail.

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In the footage, a woman can be heard saying, “Oh my,” while another asks a man to be careful not to drop the pack on the floor. Customers put three packs on the floor at a time, then returned for more.

Similar queues of shoppers were seen in July during the heatwave. At the time, Costco had imposed a limit of no more than five packs per person, but some customers still filled their carts with much larger quantities. Meanwhile, ministers have warned of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks that could hit supply chains.

Data show that the number of shoppers buying canned meat each day has risen by 43%, or around 400,000 more people per day. Purchases of bottled water are up 67%, hand sanitiser 83%, batteries 63%, dry rice 53%, canned fish 46% and canned goods overall 37%.

The House of Lords’ National Resilience Committee has warned that Britain is “seriously unprepared” for emergencies, including cyberattacks and extreme weather. The committee says limited reserves of food and medicine leave the country vulnerable if global supply chains are disrupted.

Figures from Link also show that people are withdrawing more cash from ATMs. On November 6, the average withdrawal was nearly £105, a high level for a day that did not fall at the end of the month. Over the past week alone, £1.46 billion was withdrawn from ATMs.