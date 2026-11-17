Nikoloski calls on the EU to find a solution for truck drivers and renewable energy exports from the Western Balkans

Speaking at the 23rd Vienna Economic Forum, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski called on the European Union to intervene on two issues directly affecting the countries of the Western Balkans: difficulties faced by transport operators and the export of electricity produced from renewable sources.

According to Nikoloski, these two issues of particular importance to the region received very little attention at the forum, despite posing a major obstacle and being directly linked to the EU. He stressed that, despite ongoing discussions, the European Union has not taken concrete steps to resolve them.

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The first issue concerns the shortage and restrictions affecting truck drivers, a problem that, he said, the entire region has been discussing for nearly a year. Nikoloski pointed out that statements and speeches are not enough if goods do not reach the end consumer, warning that businesses are facing serious consequences.

He also criticized the fact that, after a year of discussions, no political decision has yet been made, while the repeated response from European parties is that the situation “was the same before.” According to him, this argument does not hold, because the new electronic system makes every day important and truck drivers are being treated in the same way as tourists.

Under the current rules, truck drivers cannot stay in the European Union for more than 90 days within a 180-day period, which, according to Nikoloski, is seriously harming companies’ operations.

In a statement to AIM, the deputy prime minister said that the problem facing transport operators remains unresolved. He explained that North Macedonia has bilateral agreements with several countries, but not all of these countries are included in the Schengen area.