Recent rains have once again brought back the problem in the Shkopet tunnel. Water flows along its entire length, creating difficulties and danger for vehicles traveling on this road segment.

Drivers view the situation with concern, as the tunnel is not lined with concrete. According to them, there is a risk that rocks could break loose and fall. They emphasize that every time it rains, the possibility of collapses inside the tunnel increases and they are calling for intervention to concrete it, in order to avoid potential incidents.

Të lidhura None found

The problems do not end only at the Shkopet tunnel. Another concern for drivers traveling on the Burrel–Skuraj road axis is rocks falling onto the road, especially during days with rainfall.

The Burrel–Skuraj road axis continues to show numerous problems, starting from the condition of the roadbed and slopes to road signage. The situation becomes even more worrying during bad weather, when the risk of landslides and rockfall increases, making traffic more difficult and endangering the safety of travelers.