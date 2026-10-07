Sadiku: It was the most difficult day of my career, but the victory belonged to Kosovo

LDK MP Ermal Sadiku has reacted after the vote that gave Justina Shiroka-Pula the post of president of Kosovo.

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He described the day of the vote as the most difficult moment of his short political career, saying he had thought it could even mark the end of it. However, Sadiku explained that he chose to follow the joint decision of the party and the parliamentary group.

The MP said he accepts responsibility for his vote and would not attribute the decision to others, regardless of the criticism he may face. According to him, cooperation between the two leading parties made an institutional solution possible.

Sadiku said he did not want to be a politician who changes his positions depending on the applause of the moment or hides behind others when faced with a difficult decision. He stressed that he believes in cooperation, the group and organization, beyond the individual.

Referring to the reactions against him, the MP said he had expected to be cursed and insulted, but added that much greater figures, including Rugova and the Jashari family, had also been verbally attacked in Kosovo. For him, living with one’s decisions is more difficult than facing criticism.

Sadiku emphasized that his decision was to stand by the parliamentary group and take responsibility for what he had voted for, without backing down or blaming anyone else.

However, he said this issue was insignificant compared with what had happened in the country because, in his view, Kosovo had won the previous day. Although the result may not have been the victory he had imagined or wanted, the two leading parties, despite their differences, cooperated, found a solution and the institutions continued to function.

The MP described this development as something greater than a single MP, a vote or a party.

Sadiku congratulated Justina Shiroka-Pula on her new post, reminding her that she was no longer the president of a party but the president of the Republic of Kosovo. He stressed that she had been elected amid chants of “KLA, KLA, KLA” in a city that was burning.

He urged the new president not to forget those who fought, those who were killed and the families still waiting for justice, and above all to represent all the citizens of Kosovo.

Sadiku also emphasized that the new responsibility was connected to the future, to children and to the generations to come. According to him, history must be remembered, but the country cannot live only in it: it shows where we come from, while vision determines the direction in which we are going.

He concluded his reaction with the message that the Republic remains.