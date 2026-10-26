Protests in Tirana continue for 14 days, Rama tells Kathimerini: I will not resign, my departure is being demanded by hooded individuals linked to Antifa

Prime Minister Edi Rama said in an interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini that he does not see resignation as an option, despite the violent protests that have taken place in Tirana in recent weeks. He said a distinction must be made between students seeking to improve their future and groups of hooded protesters, among whom he included people who, according to him, have ties to the Antifa movement.

“A minority believes that setting the country on fire is the shortest path to power,” Rama said.

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Asked about the protesters’ demands concerning education, corruption and the cost of living, the prime minister acknowledged that not everything in Albania has been done properly. He stressed that young people should not be satisfied with the results achieved so far and that concerns about education, living expenses and the lack of concrete opportunities are legitimate and require significant solutions.

Rama said that the 2027 budget, which is expected to be presented soon, will contain further measures to support families, public services and students. He also said he had invited students and teachers to an open dialogue, adding that he was ready to consider any serious proposal, including those put forward by the government’s fiercest opponents.

According to the prime minister, the distinction between students seeking a better future and masked groups is clear. He claimed that these groups, including people he said were linked to Antifa, had thrown Molotov cocktails, attacked public buildings and damaged private property.

Regarding the fight against corruption, Rama said this was the responsibility of the institutions of Justice, not of people who use violence to claim that they speak on behalf of an entire generation.

Asked directly whether he planned to leave office, he replied: “No.” Rama argued that in a democracy, governments change through elections, not through Molotov cocktails. He recalled that the Albanian people gave the government a clear mandate last year and said he intended to fulfill it.

The prime minister added that calling for his resignation was part of democratic debate and could be done by anyone, but no one could force him to leave by means of violence. He said his responsibility was to listen to legitimate grievances, guarantee citizens’ rights and continue Albania’s integration process into the European Union.

“I will not deviate from this duty because a minority believes that burning the country is the shortest path to power,” Rama concluded.