Behgjet Pacolli leaves SPAK after seven hours: I reported the penalization and injustices surrounding Vlora Airport

After spending around seven hours giving testimony, entrepreneur Behgjet Pacolli left the premises of the Special Prosecutor’s Office.
After leaving, Pacolli told reporters that he had filed a criminal complaint over what he considers to be injustices that have occurred so far in connection with Vlora Airport.
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“I filed a criminal complaint over the injustices that have occurred so far in connection with Vlora Airport. Nothing else,” he declared.
Pacolli had been summoned to SPAK as a person with knowledge of the matter, as part of the complaint related to Vlora Airport.