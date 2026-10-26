After lung surgery, Pope Leo XIV prepares to visit the Americas: A continent of special importance in my life

After lung surgery, Pope Leo XIV prepares to visit the Americas: A continent of special importance in my life

Several weeks after undergoing lung surgery, Pope Leo XIV is continuing his recovery with good results and is gradually returning to his usual activities. The Press Office of the Holy See announced that the Holy Father’s condition is improving, in line with the positive assessments of the doctors caring for him.

After returning to the Vatican, the Pope has resumed participating in his activities, adjusting his schedule in constant coordination with the medical team. Although recovery remains the main priority, his health has not prevented him from continuing his duties of service. He has held meetings and taken part in important public events, while also making time for the rest he needs.

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The latest medical checkups have provided another positive assessment of his recovery. Dr. Luigi Carbone said that the examinations carried out indicate good health and favorable clinical parameters.

Based on his current condition, as well as the results of laboratory tests and instrumental examinations, the doctor assessed that there are no contraindications to the Pope’s upcoming apostolic journey to Latin America.

Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru will take place from November 6 to 17, 2026, according to the previously published program. The Holy Father is carefully following his doctors’ advice and the necessary health measures, while remaining determined to continue his mission in service of the Church.

“I am happy to be returning to the continent where I lived through important moments of my life. It is the continent where I experienced many moments of my life. I hope that this journey will be an opportunity to open our hearts to one another, to strengthen our unity as brothers and sisters, and to renew our commitment to proclaiming the Gospel with joy!” the Holy Father said.

For the Pope, the visit across the ocean goes beyond the framework of an ordinary apostolic journey. It will give him the opportunity to meet once again with the peoples and local Churches of a continent that holds special importance in his life. During his stay in Uruguay, Argentina and Peru, Leo XIV aims to strengthen bonds of unity with the ecclesial communities, encourage the faithful in their mission, and convey to the peoples of these countries a message of faith, hope and peace.


Shtuar 26.10.2026 18:15

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