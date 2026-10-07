After a decade of delays, Ohrid’s indoor swimming pool enters the final phase

The government approved a decision at its regular meeting today paving the way for the continuation and completion of work on the indoor swimming pool in Ohrid. The capital sports project began in 2015 but remained unfinished for nearly 11 years.

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After assuming responsibility, the Ministry of Sport conducted a comprehensive assessment of the situation, examining the technical, financial and administrative obstacles that had stalled the work. Based on this analysis, the ministry intervened to resolve the identified problems, including the necessary changes to the original project, making it possible for construction to resume.

A total of 470 million denars has been allocated for the completion of the indoor swimming pool in Ohrid.

After more than a decade of delays and uncertainty, this important sports and infrastructure project now has a clear path toward completion.

The facility is expected to be particularly important for Ohrid and for the development of swimming throughout the country. The pool will provide modern conditions for athletes’ training, the development of new categories, the staging of competitions and the further improvement of sports infrastructure in the city.