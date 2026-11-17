Analyst Andi Bushati, a guest on the program “Të Paekspozuarit” on Vizion Plus, said that with its investigation into Balluku, SPAK had lowered its standards even further, backing down because it was causing trouble for Edi Rama.

“SPAK has sunk to its lowest standards with this. Listening to the head of SPAK’s arguments today, you naturally have to ask: why should Meta and Veliaj be in prison?

Të lidhura None found

What does it mean that Parliament did not grant the authorization for an arrest the first time?

The first time around, it understood what kind of trouble it had caused Rama. In the Balluku case, SPAK has acted—or Rama has dealt with SPAK—the same way as with Elisa and Veliaj. If you dare to step out of line, he grabs you by the ear and puts you back where you belong. When the case began, it looked like, wow, what is SPAK doing? It suspended the deputy prime minister and was investigating a government procedure—not vibrators or women’s underwear, but a procedure carried out by the government. In that sense, it looked like a kind of show of courage, but it could not see it through. That is as far as it can go: Elisa and Lali, nothing more. It is a tool of Rama’s power. When it gets in Rama’s way, SPAK backs down. It could have caused him problems with Germany and the European Parliament. Bardhi said today: what is the point of going after Balluku when you have taken Berberi’s phone and are closing the investigation without taking Balluku’s phone?

But they conduct investigations like the incinerator case, which they closed with Bllako and Koka. Although they gave us some illusion that they were seeing the investigation through, they are nothing more than Rama’s tool. If they do this too, and open another investigation into Veliaj, then they will go after him in earnest,” Bushati said, among other things.