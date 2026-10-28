Basic Court in Peja clarifies decision on protective order for Arlinda Zekaj

The decision on the protective order for Arlinda Zekaj, which also provided for sharing a home with Jeton Sylaj even though he had a criminal record, is now among the documents secured by the Judicial Council. This was confirmed by Shemsedin Haxhijaj, president of the Basic Court in Peja.

Haxhijaj said that the chair of the Judicial Council authorized the Director of Inspection and that two inspectors obtained the case file. According to him, a detailed report is expected to be prepared examining the process from the submission of the request through the conclusion of the matter.

Të lidhura None found

The court president also commented on the criticized decision, arguing that the judge was limited by the requests of the parties. In civil matters, he said, the judge examines what is requested and cannot act beyond the request of the Office for the Protection of Victims and the deceased woman’s lawyer.

In a media statement, the Kosovo Judicial Council (KJC) announced that its chair, Rrustem Thaqi, authorized the Director of the Judicial Inspection Unit on Monday to take the relevant actions. According to the statement, the report was submitted to the KJC during the day.

The statement also describes the actions taken following a request by Arlinda Sylaj Zekaj, dated September 17, 2026. She had addressed the president of the Basic Court in Peja, claiming that the judge had ruled unlawfully and outside the legal deadlines. That same day, the president requested information from the judge about the matter and the actions taken, and the judge responded to the request. On October 20, 2026, the president replied to Arlinda in letter GJA.no.197/26, explaining the measures taken by the court.

According to the findings of the Judicial Inspection Unit, Albert Sylaj, suspected of Arlinda’s murder, is not mentioned in any document in the case file. The KJC also found no request from the victim addressed to that institution.

However, before she was killed, Arlinda had sent a letter seeking help to the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council (KPC). The institution later forwarded the matter to the chief prosecutor in Peja.

The KPC is awaiting a report from the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor before deciding on further steps. In its response, the Council said it was following the case and that the possible disciplinary responsibility of prosecutors is handled in accordance with the law and the relevant powers, after receiving notification or a request from the competent authority. According to the KPC, the law does not mandate it to directly review, on its own initiative, the way criminal cases are handled. So far, the Council has not received an official request from the competent authority regarding this matter, but it will review any such information or request within its powers and the applicable legal provisions.

The investigation into the murder of Arlinda Zekaj has been transferred to the Basic Prosecution Office in Pristina by decision of the Chief State Prosecutor, Zejnulla Gashi.

Arlinda had reported domestic violence by her former husband and had alerted justice institutions that she was in danger. She was killed by her former brother-in-law, who was arrested the previous day.