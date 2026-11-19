Bardhi mocks Spiropali: they are pushing her to leave, but she insists on staying in the SP parliamentary group at all costs

The head of the Democratic Party’s parliamentary group, Gazment Bardhi, has mocked former Foreign Minister Elisa Spiropali while commenting on her latest situation within the Socialist Party and her relations with Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Invited to the studio of Prime News24, Bardhi said that Spiropali appears to be trying to remain in the Socialist parliamentary group at all costs, even though, according to him, she has been asked to withdraw.

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He also mocked her statement about the era of Skanderbeg, while urging her to cooperate with the justice authorities and tell everything she knows about Edi Rama.

Gazment Bardhi: We don’t know if she is or isn’t a member of the SP parliamentary group. They tell her to leave; from what I understand, she insists on staying by force. That’s how I understand it. Because when they tell you to leave… She can’t come to us. She needs to reflect and understand that what she had perceived as the era of Skanderbeg was the era of an anti-state and anti-law man like Edi Rama, and I call on her to cooperate with the justice system about everything she knows regarding Edi Rama.