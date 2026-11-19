The head of the Democratic Party’s Parliamentary Group, Gazment Bardhi, said on the Prime News24 program that the investigative file against former Deputy Prime Minister Belinda Balluku leads directly to Prime Minister Edi Rama. He questioned the way the investigation against her has been conducted and demanded that Balluku’s home and phone be searched. According to him, politicians currently in prison face fewer charges than the former deputy prime minister.

Bardhi focused on the need for a search of Balluku’s residence, stressing that if she is holding large sums of money in the south, then the amount that could be hidden in her home in Tirana is even greater. He also raised the question of why Balluku’s phone has not been searched, while the phones of her associates, including Ervis Berberi, have been. “Politicians who are in prison today have fewer charges than Belinda Balluku,” he said, calling for the search of her home to be carried out.

Të lidhura None found

Bardhi went on to stress that responsibility for the rigged tenders does not stop with Belinda Balluku, but goes all the way to Prime Minister Edi Rama. According to him, just as Balluku ordered Ervis Berberi to rig tenders, Balluku herself was ordered by Edi Rama. “Balluku’s file leads you to Rama,” he added.

The Democrat mentioned two circumstances that link the prime minister to this matter. The first concerns the criminal complaint filed by the opposition over the meeting with Turkish companies, which according to him took place a few days before the official opening of the tender.

According to Bardhi, at that meeting with representatives of the Turkish companies, where the winning company was chosen, Edi Rama was at the head of the table. He added that evidence of this has been sent to SPAK.

The second element mentioned by Bardhi relates to the wiretaps between Belinda Balluku and Ervis Berberi. He claims that in these conversations there is talk of a request from the prime minister for a businessman to be met with the aim of awarding a tender.

Referring to the wiretaps, Bardhi said that they state the prime minister asked them to meet a businessman to entrust him with a tender. Balluku then asks how much the Porto Romano tender is worth, and when she receives the answer of 15 million, she comments that the money will be given to shut someone up.

In conclusion, Bardhi stressed that this data shows that Rama was the one ordering the selection of the tender winner, while Balluku had the role of executing that order.