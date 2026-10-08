46-year-old convicted murderer executed in Texas, days after Christa Pike execution fails

Jamaal Howard, 46, was executed on Wednesday evening in Texas, becoming the first person executed in the United States since the failed attempt to execute Christa Pike last week.

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Howard was administered a lethal injection of pentobarbital at the Huntsville state prison. He was pronounced dead at 8:03 p.m. local time.

His defense had sought to halt the execution, raising concerns about the use of the same drug administered during Pike’s failed execution. His attorneys also argued that the pentobarbital stored in Texas may have degraded.

Appeals were rejected on two occasions, while the U.S. Supreme Court denied the appeal late Wednesday. Howard’s legal representatives also asked Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott for a 30-day postponement to obtain more information about the drug. The request was denied.

Howard was 20 when he shot and killed 42-year-old Vickie Swartout, who worked at a store in Texas. Authorities said he had stolen a pack of cigarettes and $114 from the cash register.

Before his execution, Howard addressed the victim’s family, who were watching the process from the witness room, and apologized to them.

“I’m sorry for what happened. I hope that one day you can forgive me,” he said in his final words.

The execution took place just days after the unsuccessful attempt to execute Christa Pike, an event that has reignited debate over the administration of lethal injections and the condition of drugs used in executions in the United States.