Kiril Pecakov, mayor of the Municipality of Ohrid, strongly condemned the physical attack on a 26-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with serious injuries. Her boyfriend is suspected of carrying out the attack.

Pecakov called on the responsible institutions to intervene immediately and handle the case efficiently and fairly. He stressed that such incidents are not characteristic of Ohrid and should not happen in the city.

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In a statement posted on Facebook, he said he was outraged both as a citizen and as mayor, and publicly rejected the violence. Pecakov emphasized that he stands for justice and the rule of law, adding that violence can never be a solution.

The mayor of Ohrid also said that repeated cases of violence make it necessary to review legal regulations and adopt a different approach to those who commit such crimes.