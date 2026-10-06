Kosovo avoids snap elections, Dosti reacts after election of president

Kosovo avoids snap elections, Dosti reacts after election of president

Adriatik Riza Dosti has commented on the latest political developments in Kosovo, including the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president and the passage of the new law on the Specialist Chambers.

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According to Dosti, these steps have prevented snap elections and a worsening of the political crisis. He expressed confidence that Kosovo’s institutions would return to normal functioning, in accordance with the Constitution and laws in force, reports “Bota sot.”

Dosti said Kosovo had avoided early and forced elections, as well as a deepening of the political crisis. He welcomed the election of the new president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, and the Assembly’s adoption of the new law on the Specialist Chambers.

He also said the protests had ended and that the country was expected to return to normal from tomorrow.

After Atifete Jahjaga and Vjosa Osmani, Pula becomes Kosovo’s third female president.

Justina Shiroka-Pula, 73, is a former PDK MP and former energy minister, a lecturer at the University of Pristina, an academic and currently head of the Kosovo Academy of Sciences. She was nominated for the presidency by LVV and Albin Kurti.

In the vote, she secured 81 votes, more than any presidential candidate for the post in recent years.

Dosti sent his best wishes to Kosovo, expressing hope that the country had now left behind the severe political crisis that threatened to derail it completely.

He offered his best wishes and expressed confidence that all of Kosovo’s institutions would function normally, in accordance with the Constitution and laws in force, as befits a serious state.

In his view, this normality should benefit Kosovo and its people.

A. R. D.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 01:27

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