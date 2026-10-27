Aulon Kalaja claims Rama is negotiating his departure from office: The debate over criminal liability

As student protests against the government continue, activist Aulon Kalaja has made claims about a possible departure from office by Prime Minister Edi Rama.

Speaking on the “Prime News24” program on News24, Kalaja said Rama was negotiating with the U.S. side to leave the post of prime minister. According to Kalaja, one of the points under discussion is whether Rama will face criminal liability.

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The activist claimed that the information about these developments came from services in the region and that, so far, the sides had failed to reach an agreement.

“I think SPAK is directed by the Americans. Mr. Rama is negotiating his departure as prime minister. They have not accepted that Mr. Rama should face no criminal liability. They are discussing whether he will face criminal liability or not. At the moment, their focus is not on SPAK, but on a possible agreement,” Kalaja said.

Kalaja also spoke about the cancellation of Rama’s visit to Vienna and his trip to Montenegro, presenting these events as part of negotiations over the prime minister’s departure.

According to the activist, Rama wants to leave power without consequences, but the U.S. side has not accepted this possibility.

“So it is the Americans who are discussing an agreement with Prime Minister Rama, but they have not reached an agreement. The first occasion was when he was due to go to Vienna, but the visit was canceled. The second was when his departure was not accepted as he went to Montenegro. We have this information from services in the countries around Albania. I think his departure is irreversible.

I think the Albanian case is typical. He cannot hold on to power in this way, and they are looking at how he can leave, which he wants to do without cost,” he said.