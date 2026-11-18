President Shiroka Pula receives Daniel Serwer, deepening of partnership with the US emphasized

Professor Daniel Serwer, known as an expert on the Western Balkans, was received in a meeting by President Justina Shiroka-Pula.

The Presidency announcement says the meeting addressed recent developments in Kosovo and the region, security-related challenges, and the progress of political processes in the Western Balkans.

Të lidhura None found

Shiroka Pula noted that uninterrupted international support for Kosovo is essential, as is strengthening cooperation with the United States of America.

According to the announcement, the two interlocutors also exchanged views on Kosovo’s Euro-Atlantic future and the situation in the region.