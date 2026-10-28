At the protest for Arlinda Zekaj, protester calls Gërvalla and Sveçla to demand their resignations

At the protest for Arlinda Zekaj, protester calls Gërvalla and Sveçla to demand their resignations

During a protest held in Pristina over the killing of Arlinda Zekaj, a protester tried to contact Kosovo government ministers to call for action against violence against women and institutional accountability.

She called Justice Minister Donika Gërvalla to raise the issue of violence against women and ask her to resign, but was unable to reach her.

Të lidhura

None found

The protester also tried to contact Interior Minister Xhelal Sveçla, who hung up on her.

The calls were made during a protest where participants demanded institutional accountability and resignations.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 19:45

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