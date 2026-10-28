Thaçi: Officials in the Arlinda case should have left immediately, without waiting for reports

Thaçi: Officials in the Arlinda case should have left immediately, without waiting for reports

Emrush Thaçi, former director of the Kosovo Correctional Service, said that officials involved in handling the case of Arlinda Zekaj should have resigned without delay instead of waiting for the reports requested by the government.

Speaking on the FIVE program, Thaçi said that in situations like these, there should be no waiting 48 or 72 hours. He said officials involved should face an immediate response, including suspension when there are grounds for such a measure.

Të lidhura

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Thaçi said everyone involved should have been removed from their posts immediately after the incident, not 48 or 72 hours later.

He noted that the Kosovo Police Inspectorate handles allegations concerning police officers’ actions, while any measures should be based on the findings of the investigation.

According to Thaçi, the government’s request for reports does not relieve the responsible institutions of their duty to act directly. Delays in demanding accountability, he added, make the situation worse.


Shtuar 28.10.2026 19:45

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