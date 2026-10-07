MoI: 34 public transport vehicles taken out of circulation

Police checks on buses and other vehicles serving public transport have been intensified across the country.

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The operation took place on October 6, from 08:00 to 13:00. Police inspected 405 vehicles and found irregularities in 92 of them. A total of 170 vehicles underwent technical inspections, while 34 were taken off the road due to defects discovered. The relevant legal measures were taken for the violations.

During the operation, three criminal reports were filed and one vehicle was confiscated. In addition, 239 other offenses were recorded.

The MoI announced that the increased checks will continue, with the aim of improving passenger safety in public transport.